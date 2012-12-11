REPORT: HSBC And US Reach Gigantic $1.9 Settlement Over Money Laundering Allegations

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the U.S. and HSBC will reach a $1.9 billion settlement as early as Tuesday following allegations earlier this year of possible money laundering.Back in July, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released a report that alleged the bank had engaged in money laundering.



HSBC execs then had to testify before a Senate committee.

This $1.9 settlement would also end investigations by the Justice Department, the Treasury and other federal agencies, according to the WSJ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.