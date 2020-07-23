Check out the pitch deck data intelligence startup Quantexa used to raise $65 million from the likes of Accenture and HSBC

Quantexa

Analytics startup Quantexa just raised $US65 million in a Series C funding round led by Evolution Equity Partners – and backed by HSBC and Accenture.

The global analytics market was valued at $US49 billion worldwide in 2019 – more than double the value four years ago – and is predicted to reach $US77 billion by 2023.

We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck Quantexa used to bring investors on board.

Quantexa, a UK data analytics startup, has raised $US65 million in a funding round backed by Evolution Equity Partners, HSBC, and Accenture.

With hundreds of clients in more than 70 countries, including HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, Quantexa uses the advancements in big data and AI to uncover hidden risk and opportunities across financial crime, credit risk, and fraud.

In 2019, the global analytics market was valued at $US49 billion worldwide – more than double the value four years ago – and is predicted to reach $US77 billion by 2023, according to Market Reports World.

Speaking to Business Insider, founder and CEO Vishal Marria revealed he was “a bit nervous” about fundraising during a global pandemic.

“Chemistry is really important to me, and meeting people over Zoom or [Microsoft] Teams is different to a face-to-face meeting,” he said.

“But our existing and new investors doubled down, and we’re really pleased with what we’ve achieved and excited for the future.”

The latest round of funding follows a $US22.7 million Series B round secured in August 2018, bringing total funds raised to date to $US90 million.

Check out Quantexa’s redacted pitch deck below:

