Great News For The Analysts Arrested For Having Extra-Marital Sex

The three people arrested in December for having extra-marital sex in Dubai have finally been released on bail from prison after over a month in jail, the Telegraph reports, via Dealbreaker.



Danielle Spencer, Priscilla Ferreira, and HSBC analyst Toby Carroll were all thrown into jail last month after Priscilla walked in on the other two after a one-night stand, started slashing furniture, and the police were called.

Because it’s illegal to have ex-marital sex in Dubai, all three were arrested.

After she was released, former property analyst and pole-dancer, Danielle Spencer described the ordeal:

It has just been awful. I can’t even begin to think about speaking about it. I haven’t been to sleep or had a shower – I have been up all night with my mum. I feel really, really ill and I need to get my head together. I’m just glad it’s over.

Toby was released last Thursday it turns out; Priscilla was released yesterday afternoon.

And, in another twist, it turns out that despite media reports saying otherwise, Brazilian model Priscilla and HSBC banker Toby had not broken up, but had just had a fight.

The model told the Daily Mail they were going to get married. And Danielle says she didn’t have sex with Toby, and had agree to go out on a date with him not knowing he wasn’t single.

Amazingly, the two women, who had to share a mattress in jail, have reportedly become friends.

Danielle told the Daily Mail,

We just had to become friends because it was such a terrible experience. All we had was each other for comfort and at night we would huddle together on our mattress, scared out of our lives. We were in a stinking room with murderers. I got to know Priscila well and like her. There are no hard feelings. I have forgiven her for what she did.

We have both laughed at the irony of it – I locked myself in the bathroom to get away from her when she went crazy with the knife and now I realise that she is the safest person to be with here in prison.

