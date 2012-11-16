The Human Rights Campaign Is Bullying Law Firms Into Being Gay Friendly

Gay pride parade

The Human Rights Campaign has released its list of who’s most gay friendly in corporate America, and 71 law firms got “perfect scores,” ALM Law Daily reports.That rating apparently isn’t just based on how law firms treat their gay workers. It seems HRC also takes a hard look at which law firms represent anti-gay clients.



One of the firms this year that got a perfect score of 100, Foley & Lardner, returned to the HRC’s good graces after getting an abysmal score of 60 last year when it represented an anti-gay marriage group.

Last year HRC threatened Foley with a low rating on its “corporate equality index” in a publicly released letter, and Foley later promised not to take any anti-gay marriage cases going forward, ALM reported.

The gay rights group used a similar tactic when the law firm King & Spalding took on the fight to keep the defence of Marriage Act.

King & Spalding backed off the case, spurring the angry exit of its star lawyer Paul Clement.

