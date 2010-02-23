H&R Block's Stock Plummets After Bad Commentary From Competitor And Weak Channel Checks

Right now, H&R Block (HRB) is watching its stock plummet after Oppenheimer downgraded it to “Perform” from “Outperform.” Shares are currently at $20.18 a share, down 4.5% or $0.94.

The firm downgraded the company based partly on “uninspiring” channel checks and disappointing commentary from Inuit (INTU). The firm removed its target on H&R Block, according to The Fly On The Wall.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.