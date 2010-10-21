H&R Block's CDS Spikes On HSBC Loan Halt

Gregory White

H&R Block, the tax and consulting firm, is seeing its CDS spike as a result of a threat to a key part of its business.

HSBC, the British bank, says it will no longer provide tax refund anticipation loans to H&R Block. H&R Block is suing HSBC, claiming they are breaching their contract.

The concern is that H&R Block will no longer be able to provide these loans, which are a key part of their business. CDS has widened dramatically on the concern.

Chart from Markit:

H&R Block CDS

Photo: Markit

Further, the company’s stock has fallen 52.56% this year, so this isn’t the only problem facing the company. It is also exposed to the mortgage market, through its former ownership of Option One Mortgage Corporation.

H&R Block Stock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.