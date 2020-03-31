HQ Trivia, the live trivia show app where thousands of people compete for real cash prizes, just came back from the dead

HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia, the live trivia show app in which thousands of people compete for real cash prizes, has returned from the dead.

The app on Sunday night held its first live show since closing in February. “Bringing @hqtrivia back tonight with @mattwasfunny!! 9p ET on the HQ app,” the app’s CEO and cofounder, Rus Yusupov, said on Twitter.

The first show since coming back had a $US1,000 cash prize.

Beyond bringing back the live trivia show, the HQ Trivia host Matt Richards said previous winners who had “been waiting to cash out” would start getting their money this week.

HQ Trivia is back.

The live trivia show app made its big return Sunday evening with a $US1,000 game hosted by Matt Richards – the last host before the trivia game stopped running in February.

HQ Trivia

It’s unclear who owns HQ Trivia these days – we most recently heard about the app back in February, when it was suddenly shutting down amid failed attempts to sell the company.

“Unfortunately, our lead investors are no longer willing to fund the company and so, effective today, HQ will cease operations and move to dissolution,” Yusupov wrote in an email to staff. All 25 employees were laid off as well, including Richards.

In a Twitter thread soon after the sudden closing, Yusupov indicated that he’d found a new buyer for the embattled company.

“I spent the weekend on the phone finding a new buyer and do right by everyone,” he said. “We have found a new home for HQ, with a company that wants to keep it running. All employees, contractors and players are top priority. Severance will be paid and you will be able to cash out.”

Richards tweeted on Sunday that any outstanding prizes owed to players who didn’t cash out before the app folded in February would be paid.

“@hqtrivia is back tonight at 9pm eastern!” he said. “Download the app now! Also if you been waiting to cash out, you’ll be able to this week!”

