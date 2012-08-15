HP Exec Says Microsoft's Surface Tablet 'Is Great'

John Solomon

Photo: HP

HP’s top American sales executive had some surprising things to say about Microsoft’s new Surface tablet.John Solomon likes that Microsoft has its own signature devices, even though the Surface tablets will compete with devices from HP.



“I believe Microsoft was basically making a leadership statement and showing what’s possible in the tablet space,” Solomon told CRN’s Kevin McLaughlin in an interview. “Our relationship has not changed at all due to Microsoft’s announcement. In fact, I applaud it — I think it’s great that they are getting out in front and [showing] what’s possible.”

Solomon is senior vice president of Americas sales for HP’s new printing and personal systems division. He landed that role in March when HP merged its PC group with its printer group.

Solomon’s thoughts on the Surface echo Bill Gates’ words. Last month, Gates explained: “I actually believe you can have the best of both worlds. You can have a rich eco-system of manufacturers and you can have a few signature devices that show off, wow, what’s the difference between a tablet and a PC?”

But Gates also said that a Windows 8 tablet with a keyboard will eventually replace the PC. Not so, says Solomon. The Surface features a cover that doubles as a keyboard. “There’s no way you’re going to use a keyboard like that for every day use,” says Solomon.

Ergo, he insists the Surface will not hurt HP’s Ultrabook market.

