HP's Tablet Will Be The Same Price As The iPad

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

The HP TouchPad tablet will debut at the same price as the iPad, according to a tip from somebody who has seen the product for sale in Wal-Mart’s inventory system.The tipster sent a screenshot of the inventory system to PreCentral, a site that covers WebOS devices. In that shot, a 32GB version of the TouchPad is listed at $599.99 — the same as the 32GB version of the iPad.



There’s also going to be a 16GB version of the tablet available. No word on whether it will match the $499 price of the 16GB iPad.

HP hasn’t released any official pricing info for the product, which is due to go on sale this summer.

It’s also worth noting that this is Wal-Mart — the nation’s biggest retailer. HP may have an edge in the tablet race over a lot of Android competitors and RIM because of its retail strength. The company already has 8% of all shelf space in consumer electronics stores, thanks to its huge PC and printer business.

That said, HP has a lot of catching up to do before it can match the huge wealth of apps available for Android tablets — not to mention the iPad.

