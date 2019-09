Hewlett Packard’s stock has tanked 10% in after-hour trading on the news that CEO Mark Hurd is stepping down.



The stock was held pending news. Once it was trading again, the stock tanked.

It probably would have been worse, but its a slow Friday, and HP did remind everyone that it was going to have a great quarter and it raised its guidance.

