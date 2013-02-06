WOW: You Have To Read HP's Crushing Statement On Dell's Buyout

Photo: AP

HP isn’t messing around!It issued a statement on Dell’s decision to go private, and it’s pretty crushing.



HP is taking direct aim at Dell, basically telling all of its future enterprise customers, “Why would you ever work with Dell? It’s going to be a broken company trying to sort through an impossible situation it brought on itself.”

Here’s the full statement from HP:

“Dell has a very tough road ahead. The company faces an extended period of uncertainty and transition that will not be good for its customers. And with a significant debt load, Dell’s ability to invest in new products and services will be extremely limited. Leveraged buyouts tend to leave existing customers and innovation at the curb. We believe Dell’s customers will now be eager to explore alternatives, and HP plans to take full advantage of that opportunity.”

