HP's iPad Challenger To Be $549, Probably Dead On Arrival

The specs on HP’s iPad challenger, the HP Slate have been leaked to Engadget. Below you can see HP thinks its has 8 strong selling points, while Apple has just 5 strong selling points.



Oddly, HP doesn’t think the iPhone OS is a strong point for Apple. Big mistake. That’s what makes the iPad zip. We’re sceptical that cramming Windows on the Slate will produce a particularly spectacular result.

The HP Slate starts at $549. We don’t see any compelling reason to pay $50 extra dollars for this thing.

Photo: Engadget

