HP's Cost Cuts Drive Huge Earnings On Shrinking Revenue

Despite declines to pc, server, and printer sales, HP had nice quarter, thanks to solid cost-cutting and profits from the tech services division, the AP reports.



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hewlett-Packard Co.’s profit jumped 14 per cent in the latest quarter, helped by cost-cutting and better results from its technology services division.

Those factors helped offset the fact that four of HP’s major divisions — personal computers, servers, software and printers — each reported big revenue declines from last year. HP’s overall revenue fell 8 per cent.

HP’s results are a yardstick for measuring the health of overall technology spending. And the latest numbers reinforce trends that other companies have reported: Consumers and China are showing stronger demand, while businesses remain hesitant.

Other tech heavyweights such as IBM Corp., Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have reported better conditions in some of their businesses.

In the latest quarter, HP’s net income rose to $2.4 billion, or 99 cents per share, while revenue fell to $30.7 billion.

HP got higher profits from Electronic Data Systems Corp., a technology services company HP bought for $13.9 billion last year to better compete against IBM Corp.

HP is also the world’s top seller of personal computers and reflected the recovery brewing in that market.

Unit shipments in HP’s PC division rose 8 per cent, although revenue declined 12 per cent. The discrepancy is explained by the fact that the hottest area in the PC market is also one of the least profitable. Consumers are snapping up stripped-down little laptops called “netbooks” that sell for just a few hundred dollars. That has eaten into PC makers’ profit margins. Dell Inc., the No. 3 PC maker, disappointed investors last week by reporting a 54 per cent drop in net income in its latest quarter.

Still, HP’s results support Gartner Inc.’s report Monday that the third quarter was “much stronger” than expected for PC sales. Gartner is now predicting that PC shipments will rise 2.8 per cent this year. The firm was predicting a 2 per cent decline before.

HP shares dipped 19 cents, less than 0.4 per cent, to $50.83 in extended trading. Before the earnings report they closed at $51.02, up 2 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.