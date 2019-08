HPE HPE CEO Meg Whitman

Hewlett-Packard just reported earnings and we’re looking through them now.

It reported:

Earnings per share of 41 cents, against expectations of 40 cents, a slight beat.

Revenue of 12.7 billion, that’s in-line with expectations.

