Hewlett Packard Enterprise misses its Q4 revenue expectations but beats on profit

Hewlett Packard Enterprise released its fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday.
It reported:
- Revenue of $12.48 billion versus the $12.85 billion the street expected. So that’s a miss.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.61, analysts expected $0.60, so that’s a beat.
The stock is dropping in after hours trading.
NOW WATCH: The pros and cons of drinking protein shakes after exercising
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.