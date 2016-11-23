Hewlett Packard Enterprise misses its Q4 revenue expectations but beats on profit

Julie Bort

Hewlett Packard Enterprise released its fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday.

It reported:

  • Revenue of $12.48 billion versus the $12.85 billion the street expected. So that’s a miss.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.61, analysts expected $0.60, so that’s a beat.

The stock is dropping in after hours trading.

