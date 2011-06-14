Suddenly, Everyone Is Working On An iCloud Clone

Photo: HP

HP is reportedly working on an iCloud-like service for its new TouchPad tablet that will allow users to stream and download movies and music.The service may work a lot like Sony’s Qriocity, the service that allows users an all-you-can eat package of music an movies. (You can also upload music to an online locker.)



The news comes from Billboard, which says HP is beginning talks with major record labels for permission to begin offering music.

If the deal goes through, the new service will be available on any HP device. But based on what Billboard’s industry sources say, it’s unlikely to happen any time soon.

[Via Engadget]

