HP workers brace for 4,000 more job cuts over the next 3 years

HP HP CEO Dion Weisler

HP told analysts during its

HP Securities Analyst Meeting that it isn’t finished shrinking the company’s workforce. It still plans to cut another 4,000 jobs over the next three years.

HP is the PC and printer company created after HP split into two companies in November 2015. Just before the split the company said it planned to trim 3,000 jobs in 2016, a goal its CEO Dion Weisler confirmed to analysts in February.

This will be an additional 4,000 jobs over the ones cut in 2016, the company said.

Prior to the split, HP had years and years of layoffs, cutting its workforce by more than 55,000 people, since 2012.

Since the split, both companies have continued to shed workers. At one point, the combined company employed about 300,000 people.

