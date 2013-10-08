HP Is Starting To Ban Some Of Its Employees From Working From Home, Just Like Yahoo Did

AP HP CEO Meg Whitman

Earlier this year Yahoo

banned working from home, forcing all employees to come into the company’s offices.

It was a huge, national controversy.

Now it looks like HP is trying to do something similar, though not nearly as harsh or as strict.

Arik Hesseldahl at All Things D reports, “HP employees are being told by bosses that if they can work at the office, they should work at the office.”

He also says, “the rules governing work from home are being tightened and decisions about who gets to do it will now be made at a higher management level than before.”

Hesseldahl got a look at an internal Q&A from HP to its staff, saying that it needs everyone in the office to turn the company around.

“During this critical turnaround period, HP needs all hands on deck,” says the internal document. “We recognise that in the past, we may have asked certain employees to work from home for various reasons. We now need to build a stronger culture of engagement and collaboration and the more employees we get into the office the better company we will be.”

As you can see, this is nowhere near as harsh or as strict as Yahoo’s outright work from home ban.

But, that might be due to the fact that HP has ~300,000 employees worldwide. Hesseldahl estimates that ~80,000 work from home due in part to the fact that HP just doesn’t have office space for all of its employees.

Read more at All Things D >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.