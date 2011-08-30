HP Will Continue Updating The Dead TouchPad Because So Many People Bought Them On Sale

After a flood of sales following the TouchPad’s demise and subsequent price drop to $99, HP has decided that it will continue to provide both updates and support for the device, CNET reports.



For now, at least.

HP told CNET that it will provide a TouchPad update soon to “enhance the platform, add functionality, and a growing applications catalogue.”

The last bit doesn’t make much grammatical sense, but we assume it means they’ll continue updating the HP App catalogue, the “App Store” for WebOS devices.

We’re not sure how they’re going to pull this one off (and get developer support behind updates), considering WebOS is essentially a half-dead platform. Until someone buys it, at least.

HP also told CNET that after the TouchPad fire sale, it saw three to five times the usual amount of app purchases by customers. One WebOS developer, who created the brilliant Spaz Twitter app for WebOS, told us that he’ll continue working on the platform, despite its abandonment by HP.

