HP Will Officially Begin Competing With Amazon Next Month

HP’s cloud VP Biri Singh

Photo: HP

HP will open its cloud to the public on May 10 in what it calls a “public beta.”This means it will allow anyone to fire up an account and will charge users. But it won’t promise that nothing will go wrong.



HP opened its cloud last September as a free private beta.

Although HP’s cloud is years behind the likes of Amazon, Rackspace, IBM, Verizon and AT&T, the company feels no need to hurry, says Biri Singh, SVP and GM for HP Cloud Services.

He says that the second wave of cloud computing is just about to begin. This includes enterprises but also older startups. Singh says that startups are outgrowing Amazon and wanting a more “secure cloud” to use. That’s where HP plans to compete and why Zynga came to HP, he says.

