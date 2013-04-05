HP Will Launch Its Pride-And-Joy Moonshot Servers On Monday

HP is holding a press conference on Monday to officially launch the company’s mega important new Moonshot server.



HP has pinned a lot of hope on this new product.

At HP’s annual shareholder’s meeting, CEO Meg Whitman said Moonshot was a shining example that proves HP is still an innovative company.

“This could be truly a revolution,” she said about the new product.

That’s because Moonshot is powered by ARM chips, the same chips that run smartphones and tablets. ARM servers are The Next Big Thing to hit enterprise data centres because they are smaller, faster and suck up less power than traditional servers based on Intel chips.

Moonshot is 94 per cent smaller, needs 87 per cent less energy, and costs half as much as similar powered Intel servers, HP says.

HP isn’t the only one working on ARM servers. Startup Calxeda pioneered the idea and Dell has been working on ARM servers, too. Michael Dell even predicted that by 2016, 20% of servers sold worldwide will be using these smartphone chips.

