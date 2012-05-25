HP To Cut 9,000 Jobs By October

Photo: Flickr/TechShowNetwork

Here’s a little tidbit that HP’s CFO Cathie Lesjak slipped in during the company’s analyst conference call: 9,000 jobs will be cut in HP’s fiscal year 2012.That ends on October 30, or about five months from now.



HP said yesterday that it will be cutting 8% of its workforce or 27,000 jobs through October, 2014, mostly though layoffs and early retirement. As we’ve previously reported, HP’s Enterprise Services is going to be particularly targeted, Whitman confirmed yesterday. HP ES handles consulting and outsourcing.

“We will have a smaller, more profitable services business in the next two to five years which will have fewer people in it tomorrow than it does today,” Whitman said.

But she wouldn’t say what other units would be effected. When Shannon Cross of Cross Research asked, “Is every business unit going to a get a percentage to cut? Does it include any potential divestitures?” Whitman answered like a politician. She said the company did go to each business unit to determine how many people it needed but failed to say which units (besides HP ES) actually had too many people.

A former employee of HP’s Business Process Outsourcing unit told Business Insider that HP was exploring selling BPO and that layoffs at HP ES have already begun.

