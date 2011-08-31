HP Wants To Spin Off Its PC Business

Photo: HP

HP would be better off spinning off its PC business rather than selling it, Todd Bradley, the head of that business, told Reuters.Bradley doesn’t really give a reason why, beyond saying that a spinoff would increase shareholder value, which is really another way of saying the same thing. He also says that unentangling the rest of HP’s business from the PC business, which is at the heart of it, is going to be messy and complicated.



There are several ways to look at this.

Todd Bradley, who is looking for a CEO gig, would very much like to be CEO of HP’s PC unit, which would be the biggest PC maker in the world. And so he gives an interview in which he says a spinoff would really be better, and that it’s going to be really hard, i.e. you want to keep the guy who knows the business best to run it.

Another way could be that HP just got an offer that it thinks is lowball and is trying to get it raised by signaling that it can always just spin off the business.

Or it could be that HP really thinks a spinoff is best.

Don’t Miss: Leave HP Alone!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.