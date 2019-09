The HP Veer 4G is one of the smallest smartphones we’ve ever seen, but is it right for you?



At $99.99, the price is pretty steep for anyone but fashionistas looking for a smart head-turner of a device.

Watch this video review to find out, and for a written full review, click here.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

