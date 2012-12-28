HP: The Justice Department Has Opened An Investigation Into Autonomy

Photo: AP

In a 10-K just filed with the SEC, Hewlett-Packard disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice notified the company that it was investigating Autonomy matters.In case you haven’t been following, HP had reported an enormous charge in its earnings announcement on November 20. Here’s exactly what they said:



The charge relates to serious accounting improprieties, disclosure failures and outright misrepresentations at Autonomy that occurred prior to HP’s acquisition of Autonomy and the trading value of HP stock during the period preceding the recording of the charge.

According to the 10-K, the DoJ began their investigation the day after the announcement.

Here’s the excerpt from the 10-K, which was just filed:

Autonomy-Related Legal Matters

Investigations. As a result of the findings of an ongoing investigation, HP has provided information to the U.K. Serious Fraud Office, the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC related to the accounting improprieties, disclosure failures and misrepresentations at Autonomy that occurred prior to and in connection with HP’s acquisition of Autonomy. On November 21, 2012, representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice advised HP that they had opened an investigation relating to Autonomy. HP is cooperating with the three investigating agencies.

