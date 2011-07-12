HP's MacBook Air Clone Is Already In The Works

HP is pushing out what may be the first of the “Ultrabooks,” the lightweight laptops powered by Intel’s core i7 processors.



According to a report from DigiTimes, the Chinese manufacturer Foxconn has already shipped units to HP. It will likely be ultra thin, just like the MacBook Air and Samsung’s Series 9.

The i7 processor is the same that will be in the rumoured MacBook Air refresh, which could launch as early as this week.

HP already has an answer to the MacBook pro with its redesigned Probook.

