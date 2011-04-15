Here Are 21 Big, Beautiful Screenshots Of HP's TouchPad WebOS In Action

Photo: via PreCentral.net

Images from a WebOS 3.0 emulator just leaked, and we’ve got all the screenshots demonstrating the best and most essential new features.(In case you missed it, check out this extensive video walkthrough of Web OS 3.0 that we posted yesterday).



The upcoming HP TouchPad incorporates WebOS 3.0, and HP has evidently learned a lot from its competitors. The new operating system takes many cues from Honeycomb and iOS, which we think is a good thing, and expands on many features competitors offer as well.

If HP is going to bring a new operating system into the tablet game, it’ll have to pull together the best features from every other tablet operating system, and it appears that its on the right track.

Aesthetics aside, HP will need developers to get on board and write apps for WebOS to be a real success.

Keep your eye out this June for the TouchPad, and in the meantime, check out our photo walkthrough of WebOS 3.0.

(Images via PreCentral.net)

