HP's TouchPad Web OS Looks Pretty Slick -- Check It Out [VIDEO]

HP’s software developer’s kit for HP’s TouchPad tablet is out, and one coder has leaked an extensive video walkthrough of everything the new Web OS 3.0 has to offer.



The video is only an emulator running on the developer’s computer, but it still shows everything the TouchPad will be able to do when it launches later this year.

Some highlights:

The web browser looks good. There’s a neat sidebar for history, bookmarks, and downloads.

The email app is similar to the one on the iPad, but with a slick, rounded look. There’s a two-pane view with your inbox on the left and message previews on the right.

Just like previous versions of Web OS, you can swipe left and right through open apps. There’s also a universal search bar that will look up anything on your system.

Maps look great too. You can zoom in on landmarks and see detailed 3D renders of buildings. It’s a step up from the simple blocky 3D view in Google Maps on Android.

Check out the video walkthrough below:

[PreCentral Via Engadget]

