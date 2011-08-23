The TouchPad Is Amazon's Best-Selling Device Right Now

It looks like everyone wants what they can’t have.
‘Thanks to this weekend’s fire sale, the TouchPad is the best-selling electronic device on Amazon right now. Engadget was the first to point it out.
The downside: It’s almost impossible to find one for $99 now. Most of Amazon’s stock is going for at least $200.
