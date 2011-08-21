The Fire Sale Continues -- Now Best Buy Agrees To Sell The TouchPad For $99

After HP’s decision to kill all WebOS hardware, retailers have begun selling the TouchPad at the extreme discount of $99 (16 GB model) and $149 (32 GB).



Until now, Best Buy was on the fence. In fact, we saw the retailer advertise the TouchPad for $399 in its weekly ad.

But in this forum, pointed out by Electronista, Best Buy says it will sell what little TouchPad supply it has left at the fire sale prices.

Best Buy is limiting one unit per customer, and there’s no guarantee that every store will have the TouchPad in stock.

Best Buy also says if you already bought a TouchPad and would like to return it, you can do so as long as it falls in line with its return policy’s time frame.

Many other retailers have already sold out of the TouchPad since offering the tablet for $99, so Best Buy may be your only hope.

