PHOTOS: HP's iPad-Clone, The TouchPad

Photo: Palm

HP has just taken the wraps off its entry into the tablet market, the HP TouchPad.From a design perspective it looks fine. It’s just like an iPad, or Motorola’s Android tablet, the XOOM.



The screen is about 10 inches, it weighs 1.6 pounds. It has a dual core processor which runs at 1.2 Ghz. It also has a front facing camera that’s 1.2 megapixels.

It’s not coming out until summer. We haven’t heard a price, yet. If that changes, we will update this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.