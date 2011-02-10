PHOTOS: HP's iPad-Clone, The TouchPad

Jay Yarow
touchpad

Photo: Palm

HP has just taken the wraps off its entry into the tablet market, the HP TouchPad.From a design perspective it looks fine. It’s just like an iPad, or Motorola’s Android tablet, the XOOM.

The screen is about 10 inches, it weighs 1.6 pounds. It has a dual core processor which runs at 1.2 Ghz. It also has a front facing camera that’s 1.2 megapixels.

It’s not coming out until summer. We haven’t heard a price, yet. If that changes, we will update this post.

Here it is. You can watch movies, and read books with it.

It has Palm's software with its card style screens.

You can wirelessly print from a TouchPad to HP printers.

The row of icons at the bottom looks familiar to anyone who owns an iPad.

Turn it sideways, and it's the same thing.

The resolution of the screen is the same as an iPad -- 1024X768.

Here are some accessories...

... a keyboard if you want to type.

Here's a case.

Here's the back, you can see they've killed off Palm.

Curvy like an iPad.

It syncs well with a Palm Pre. But how many people have those?

Here's a list of some early app partners. Note that Facebook is on the list, odd since it's not on the iPad.

