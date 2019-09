Photo: Gizmodo

We finally have an official launch date for HP’s TouchPad tablet.The TouchPad will be Wi-Fi only for now and cost $499 (16 GB) and $599 (32 GB). That’s the same pricing structure as the iPad and Galaxy Tab 10.1.



Pre-orders begin June 19 from the TouchPad’s home page.

