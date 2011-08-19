DEAR TOUCHPAD EARLY ADOPTERS: HP Just Stuck You With A $500 Brick

TheArtGuy

Now that HP has officially killed its WebOS hardware business, what happens to the early TouchPad adopters?The death of WebOS devices means developers will stop making apps for the OS, even though most were ignoring it before today.



HP effectively put WebOS in hibernation while it figures out what to do next. And you can bet it has no intentions of releasing any (major) updates to the TouchPad.

That means the TouchPad you have now will be the TouchPad you’ll have until the day you finally decide to chuck it in the garbage. That means any apps you have will not be updated by their developers. That means all other tablets, whether iPads or Honeycomb devices, will continue to evolve and get better while you’re stuck in July 2009.

That means HP just stuck you with a $500 brick.

