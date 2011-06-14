WATCH: HP's TouchPad Tablet Looks Amazing In Action

HP just put up some fun and informative videos illustrating all the best features of its upcoming TouchPad tablet, and maybe more importantly, the platform it runs on called WebOS 3.0.



If HP can entice some developers into dedicating time to build apps for WebOS 3.0, the TouchPad could be a very serious contender.

The TouchPad is launching July 1st for $499.99 (16 GB) and $599.99 (32 GB).

Click here to view all the videos, or see below for a get-to-know-you summary.

[Via Gizmodo]

