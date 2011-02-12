HP TouchPad Could Launch In June For $699

Photo: Gizmodo

HP’s TouchPad tablet could go on sale this June for a starting price of $699, according to a report in BGR.That’s high, but not outrageous.It’s $100 cheaper than the latest rumoured prices for Motorola’s upcoming Xoom, which which runs Google’s Android 3.0 “Honeycomb.”



HP has a distribution edge over Motorola thanks to its huge retail footprint — the company’s computers and printers already occupy about 8% of all shelf space at consumer electronics retailers. The tablets are also competitive on specs and look and feel surprisingly similar — perhaps because a lot of Android folks originally came from Palm, which created the WebOS operating system that HP is using on the TouchPad.

However, Android has far more apps — a problem that HP is trying to fix by releasing WebOS on PCs later this year.

The real competitor in the space is Apple’s iPad, which starts at $499. Apple is reportedly due to release an iPad successor as early as March, and if the iPhone is any guide, the low-end version will have a dramatic price drop. HP is going to have a hard time competing with that.

