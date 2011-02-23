HP's TouchPad Could Be Coming As Soon As April

Photo: Robert Scoble

HP’s TouchPad will be available in April, which is earlier than expected, DigiTimes reports.The TouchPad was previously reported to be coming out in June. When HP debuted the TouchPad it didn’t reveal a release date leaving reporters to figure it out.



If DigiTimes is correct, then the TouchPad won’t be too late to the party. Android tablets will just be starting, and there’s a chance iPad 2 will just be hitting the market.

DigiTimes also hears from suppliers HP is only forecasting 4-5 million TouchPads for the year. For some context, Apple sold 7.3 million iPads last quarter, and is rumoured to be forecasting 45 million iPads this year.

