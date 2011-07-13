HP Just Announced ANOTHER TouchPad -- And It's Faster Than The Original

AT&T CEO Ralph De La Vega and his new toy.

Palm just announced on its blog that come this summer, AT&T customers will have the opportunity to snatch up a HP TouchPad with 4G baked in.This means you’ll be able to access the web on the go, like on a 3G-enabled iPad. The original TouchPad that launched a couple weeks ago only has Wi-Fi access.



More importantly, the new model of the TouchPad will have a faster 1.5 Ghz processor. The original TouchPad has a 1.2 Ghz processor, which likely caused some of the lag we experienced while testing it.

Another thing to note is that while AT&T claims the new TouchPad will be “4G,” each carrier has different definitions for 4G. Verizon’s 4G LTE network is much faster than AT&T’s, and AT&T’s is also notoriously less reliable.

No word on pricing yet, but it should launch before the school year starts.

Anyone who already bought a TouchPad is probably going to be pretty upset that their new tablet is already old news so soon after it was launched.

(via Palm Blog)

