HP plans to cut ANOTHER 25,000 to 30,000 jobs

The chief financial officer of the new HP Enterprise says that another 25,000 to 30,000 people will leave the company.

Tim Stonesifer mentioned this Tuesday during HP’s analyst day.

These cuts will be focused on HP’s Enterprise Services Division, the consulting arm of the company, he indicated. HP ES has been the unit taking the brunt of HP’s huge multiyear layoff.

HP has so far let go over 51,000 people, and last month CEO Meg Whitman and CFO Cathie Lesjak said that HP would layoff another 5%.

HP will take a charge of about $US2.7 billion related to the restructuring, executives said at an analyst meeting Tuesday.

Whitman has also been saying that HP will likely need to trim jobs when the companies spin off.

