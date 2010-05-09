HP Tablet Running Palm OS rumoured For Second Half Of The Year

HP will produce a tablet running on Palm’s OS in the third quarter of the year, according to Daryl Deino at the Examiner. Daryl cites industry sources and an “insider” at HP for his information.



We don’t know about the timeline, but HP is definitely going to be using Palm on tablet computers at some point in the near future. On the call to announce the deal, HP spoke about using the OS for tablets.

