HP Sued By Tech Support Workers Who Say They Were Denied Overtime Pay

HP has got a new lawsuit on its hands: a class-action suit by its tech support employees who allege they were denied overtime pay.Plaintiff Eric Benedict alleges that these workers were misclassified so that they wouldn’t qualify for extra pay. Many of them worked at companies that HP acquired, according to Benedict’s lawyers, such as Autonomy, Palm, Electronic Data Systems, 3Com, ArcSight, and 3PAR.



HP told us, “We’re reviewing the complaint but have no further comment at this time.”

The law firm for this case, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, made a name for itself in 2006 with a similar lawsuit against IBM. IBM agreed to settle that suit for $65 million.

