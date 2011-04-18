HP Readies A Streaming Music Service To Beat Apple And Google

Photo: PreCentral

HP is following in Amazon’s footsteps, preparing to launch a music service that stores files in the “cloud,” allowing users to access their music from anywhere, Derek Kessler at PreCentral reports.Neither Apple, nor Google currently offer such a service, but rumours have been floating for a while now that both will eventually offer a similar service.



A PreCentral reader sent Kessler a deck of slides from HP about its TouchPad tablet. In the slides HP mentions its music service which will let users store songs on HP’s servers and sync and stream on HP’s mobile devices.

HP needs to offer some service to make its TouchPad and Pre phones stand out. Whenever HP’s TouchPad finally hits the market, it will enter a crowded market dominated by the iPad. All non-iPad tablets have to answer the question, “Why is this better than the iPad?”

