HP Tells Employees It Still Has No Plan For WebOS

What do YOU think we should do with it?

Photo: AP

HP gathered a bunch of employees together this afternoon to announce that it’s still not sure what to do with WebOS, the mobile operating system it gained in its acquisition of Palm in 2009.According to The Verge, which first reported the meeting was happening, Meg Whitman told the room that a decision is coming in the next three or four weeks, not today.



But if HP keeps the old Palm mobile operating system, it’s going to invest “In a very significant way over a multi year period.”

Whitman also said that she needed to figure out what to do with HP’s huge PC business (which HP decided to keep) and deal with the integration of Autonomy, which HP bought for more than $10 billion. WebOS was understandably lower on the priority list.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that Oracle was considering buying the unit. A follow-up report also named Amazon, IBM, Intel, and RIM.

Apparently none of them made an acceptable offer in time for today’s meeting.

