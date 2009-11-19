Technology’s Impact On Health Care Reform: Live interview Today At 2:30EST

Technology may be key to our health, says George Halvorson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente’s Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals. Join Halvorson live for a talk about one of the biggest issues facing the U.S. at http://inputcreatesoutput.com. During the interview, you’ll be able to submit questions via twitter for the chance to hear Halvorson answer you in real time. Halvorson is a strong voice in today’s health care debate. With more than 30 years of health care management experience at Kaiser and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Mr. Halvorson continues to revolutionise the nation’s largest hospital system and nonprofit health plan. Recently, he oversaw a $6 billion dollar effort to align the health care network’s IT infrastructure with better customer service, automated patient records, and standardized patient data. Halvorson’s vision serves as a model for technology innovation transforming a traditional business model – and generating a workflow that benefits the enterprise and the customer alike. He will discuss how this paradigm can drive new strategies within the health care industry and beyond to the reform debate happening in the U.S. Please join us for a chance to watch and discuss this important topic at http://inputcreatesoutput.com.

