A leaked video of HP’s iPad rival, the Slate, has hit YouTube. We don’t know if it’s real, but it seems real to us. It would some effort to fake this thing…but it’s entirely possible it’s bogus.



Microsoft and HP should hope it’s fake, because this thing doesn’t exactly blow us away. What do you think?



