HP Sells 9,000 Slate 500 Tablets, Twice What It Expected

Photo: Cnet

HP sold twice as many Slate 500 tablets as expected, Engadget reports.An Engadget source says HP ordered a 5,000 unit production run of the enterprise focused device. But it’s had 9,000 orders come in.



For huge companies like HP and Microsoft, the sale of 9,000 more PCs is nothing.

For context, Apple sold 4.19 million iPads last quarter, which roughly equates to 46,555 iPads sold every day.

On the other hand, it’s an encouraging sign for HP and Microsoft that demand was much greater than expected.

