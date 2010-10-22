HP Slate 500 Will Be Priced At A Crazy $800, Which Means It Is, In Fact, Dead On Arrival

HP announced the pricing for its forthcoming iPad competitor the Slate 500.



The price is $800, which means the tablet will, as Steve Jobs predicted, be “dead on arrival.”

HP is aiming the tablet at corporations rather than consumers, which makes sense given the Windows installed base. But reviews of the Windows tablet functionality suggest that it’s lacking. Meanwhile, the iPad is already invading corporations. So HP is asking companies to pay a $300 premium for a worse machine.

Basically, it seems as though HP is giving up on trying to beat the iPad with a Windows-based tablet for now.

From HP’s press release on Engadget:

With a starting weight of only 1.5 lb (0.68 kg), the HP Slate 500 Tablet PC sets a new standard for mobile productivity with a an ultra-thin, sleek form-factor that enables businesses such as retail, healthcare, insurance, education and hospitality to be more intuitive and work efficiently while on the go. The ability to easily incorporate custom business applications differentiates this product and ultimately enhances the user experience and saves time for HP’s business and enterprise customers.

