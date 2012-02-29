HP Slashes WebOS Team In Half, Cuts 275 Jobs

Photo: AP

HP is laying off 275 people from the WebOS team.That makes sense now that WebOS is becoming an open source project, and HP is no longer building hardware based on it.



The team was around 600 at the beginning of the year, so this means about half the team is gone.

HP told Business Insider it did this so it could continue to afford supporting WebOS as an open source project.

Most of the affected positions are in engineering, but related positions like quality assurance and business development were also affected. All laid off employees will be able to apply for other jobs at HP.

Here’s HP’s statement:

As webOS continues the transition from making mobile devices to open source software, it no longer needs many of the engineering and other related positions that it required before. This creates a smaller and more nimble team that is well-equipped to deliver an open source webOS and sustain HP’s commitment to the software over the long term. HP is working to redeploy employees affected by these changes to other roles at the company.

The company has almost 350,000 employees, so this represents less than 0.1% of its workforce.

