You Will Soon Be Able To Control Your HP PC By Waving Your Hands In The Air

Leap Motion 3D gesture contoller

What could HP possibly do to make its Windows PCs seem more innovative than Apple Macs? Here’s a start: let people control them by waving their hands around.



HP just announced a deal with Leap Motion to do just that.

Leap Motion sells a computer accessory that lets you control your Mac or Windows PC with hand gestures, similar to using Kinect to play games. Only Leap isn’t just for games, it’s more like a mouse and touchscreen alternative.

People went nuts over it at last year’s CES show. It officially launched in May for the very reasonable price of $79.99.

Leap Motion is calling its deal with HP an “industry first.” At first, the Leap Motion Controller will simply be bundled and sold with select HP products. But eventually, Leap says HP will embed the technology into these devices directly. Leap didn’t say which HP devices the deal would cover. We’ve contacted the company and asked.

When you buy an HP device with Leap, the PC will come pre-loaded with Leap Motion’s application store, Airspace, too. We’re not sure if that’s a blessing or some bloatware. Windows PCs tend to come pre-loaded with too much of that kind of thing already.

But, the general idea of HP shipping PCs with a 3D, touch-less controller is pretty interesting.

Check out Leap Motion’s demo video:

