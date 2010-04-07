HP Shows Off Its iPad Rival And Trashes iPad

HP’s upcoming iPad rival, called (much more smartly) Slate, was already previewed during CES, and now they’ve come out with a new blog post and video on the device.



The blog post doesn’t mention Apple or the iPad once, but we think it’s pretty funny that it implicitly takes swipes at Apple’s device by highlighting exactly the features that iPad lacks: Flash and Air support, a camera, and multitasking (not in so many words: they mention chatting on Skype while doing other stuff).

The device itself looks a lot like the iPad, with a wider aspect ratio, a smaller bezel (people initially complained about the iPad’s large bezel but people who have actually used it feel it’s necessary so you don’t accidentally activate the device’s touchscreen), and slightly thicker. Interestingly, the “HP” logo is located on the longer side of the Slate, suggesting HP wants you to use it mostly in landscape mode.

The reason we think the Slate will be dead-on-arrival is that it looks like it’s going to be $549, or more expensive than the lowest priced iPad. Other tablets could rival with the iPad, but they have to be less expensive..

Check out the video:



