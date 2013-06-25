HP's New 21.5-Inch Android Tablet Is The Latest Example Of Its Love Affair With Google

On Sunday at an event in Beijing, HP gave folks a sneak peek at its first Android-powered all-in-one desktop PC, which in some ways works like a big tablet.



It looks like this:

HPThe HP Slate 21.HP’s Slate 21 runs on Nvidia’s Tegra 4 processor and Google’s newest version of Android, “Jellybean.” It comes with 8 GB of built-in storage and is slated to hit US store shelves in September.

With a 21.5-inch touch display, the Slate 21 is built for TV viewing and to replace smaller mobile devices in the home, Eric Wiggins, global product marketing manager in HP’s consumer PC division, said in an interview on HP’s The Next Bench blog.

The Slate 21 comes with a hinge that lets it be adjusted by hand from 15 and 70 degrees. It can also be mounted on a wall.

This is the latest example of HP distancing itself from Microsoft and cozying up to Google. In April, HP rolled out its first Android tablet, the Slate 7, and it’s planning to launch another in August called the SlateBook x2.

Since all-in-one PCs are “nice-to-haves” as opposed to “must-haves,” getting under the $400 price point could help HP sway more customers.

